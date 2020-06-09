Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 222,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

