Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,998 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $3,098,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,352 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $66,197,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 564,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,136. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

