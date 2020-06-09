Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,574 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,482,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 143,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.8% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

