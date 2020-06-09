Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,442 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in RPM International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,578,000 after buying an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 57.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 281,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

