Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,428 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

