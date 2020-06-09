Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 377,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,778,000 after buying an additional 480,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

