Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $358.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.57. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.80 and a 12 month high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,278 shares of company stock valued at $37,560,238 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

