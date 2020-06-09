Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 267,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Trex worth $71,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 41.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Trex stock opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

