Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 2.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Trimble worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

