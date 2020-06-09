TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of TRST opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $25,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot R. Salvador bought 8,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $49,682.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,935.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,926 shares of company stock valued at $667,055 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

