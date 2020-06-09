U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $67,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

