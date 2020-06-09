UBS Group Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock worth $374,773 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

