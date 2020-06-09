UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

UMBF opened at $60.85 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,115,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UMB Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,547 shares during the period. M3F Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

