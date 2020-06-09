Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,527,652.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,860 in the last quarter.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

