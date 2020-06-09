US Bancorp DE Purchases 961 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $9,814,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.3% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

