US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

