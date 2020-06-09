Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,076 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,064,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NetApp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

NetApp stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

