Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 996 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in CGI by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,600,000 after purchasing an additional 105,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CGI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,311,000 after purchasing an additional 146,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $221,679,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CGI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. CGI’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.