Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $312.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 715.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,301,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $3,006,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Verastem by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

