Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,908 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $77,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $166.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

