Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 368,890 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 394.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $71,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $179.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $195.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.