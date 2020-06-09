Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,175 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $73,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

NYSE HR opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

