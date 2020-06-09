Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 228.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,192,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Las Vegas Sands worth $72,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

