Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $90,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5,589.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $315.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.05. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.48.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

