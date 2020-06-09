Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 90,344 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of IHS Markit worth $66,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $14,128,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

NYSE:INFO opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

