Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 447,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $127.28 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

