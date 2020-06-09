Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $85,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

