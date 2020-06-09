Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 67.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 830,855 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $79,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.84. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.