Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464,685 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Exelon worth $90,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 35.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

