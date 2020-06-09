Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.24 Million Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,142 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Black Knight worth $65,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $3,205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $89,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $77.50.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,700 shares of company stock worth $21,773,329. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

