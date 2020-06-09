Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.21 Million Stock Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of South State worth $66,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of South State by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in South State by 1,688.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter valued at $1,175,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in South State by 4.4% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in South State by 19.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

SSB opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that South State Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

