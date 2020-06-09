Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.67 Million Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.71% of Alamo Group worth $70,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 298,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of ALG opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,536.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,784 shares of company stock valued at $187,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Dougherty & Co raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.