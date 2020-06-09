Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.67 Million Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Vistra Energy worth $74,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

