Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $76.04 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $76,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAL stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

