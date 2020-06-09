Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $80.46 Million Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $80,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $115,753,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.69, for a total transaction of $109,563.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $237.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

