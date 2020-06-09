Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $81.98 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of Varonis Systems worth $81,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

Shares of VRNS opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

