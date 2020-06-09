Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $83.24 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.24% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $83,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

