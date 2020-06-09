Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.45 Million Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Twitter worth $90,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

Twitter stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.