Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,803 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.30% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $76,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

