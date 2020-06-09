Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,972 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $75,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Godaddy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Godaddy by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,868 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

