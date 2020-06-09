Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 353,659 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $70,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total transaction of $99,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,448,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,503 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

