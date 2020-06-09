Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of Texas Roadhouse worth $73,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 156,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $43,162,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.91. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

