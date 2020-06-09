Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $80,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $920.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $909.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,010.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,967.84 and a beta of 0.52. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

