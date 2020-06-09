Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 165,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Starbucks worth $90,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 12,756 shares of company stock valued at $916,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

