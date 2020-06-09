Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 120,404 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $69,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NYSE:CVS opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

