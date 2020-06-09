Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 153,784 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $79,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,211 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

