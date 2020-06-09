Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.21% of Everbridge worth $80,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,280,000 after buying an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after buying an additional 144,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $309,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. Everbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.45.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.