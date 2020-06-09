Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 248,647 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Equity Commonwealth worth $71,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,714,000 after acquiring an additional 491,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,790,000 after purchasing an additional 693,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 72.2% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,101,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 129.65, a current ratio of 129.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $3.25. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

