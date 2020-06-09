Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,694 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Insulet worth $74,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,728,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Insulet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average of $185.39. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $109.39 and a 52 week high of $228.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,238.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

