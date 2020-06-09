Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 349,735 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,678,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $67,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,284,000 after acquiring an additional 297,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,229,000 after acquiring an additional 620,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

